Beginning her career as a marketing executive and model while studying in Hyderabad, this actress evolved into a renowned household name. Her winning the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000, followed her acting debut in 2001, and she is now celebrated for her outspoken advocacy on social and environmental issues. She is none other than Dia Mirza.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Dia worked as a marketing professional in Hyderabad and later ventured into modelling, laying the groundwork for her successful career. Her modelling career took off with appearances in notable commercials for brands like Lipton, Walls Ice Cream, and Emami. However, her busy schedule with beauty pageants, work, and modelling assignments led her to leave her graduation incomplete.

Her achievements began with the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000, the same year Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra won Miss Universe and Miss World respectively. She also won additional titles such as Miss Beautiful Smile and was later awarded the Great Women Achiever award for beauty in 2005. She became an overnight sensation with her acting debut in 2001 with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, alongside Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan.

Ever since, she has appeared in several films, including Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju, Thappad and Bheed among others. She co-founded Born Free Entertainment, and later launched her own production house, One India Stories, in 2019. She has since starred in streaming series like Kaafir and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She was last seen in Dhak Dhak, alongside Ratna Pathak, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

Dia is a multifaceted personality - actor, producer, and ambassador for various environmental and social causes. She is an avid activist for environmental, wildlife, and humanitarian issues, supporting organizations like the Cancer Patients Aid Association and Spastics Society of India. She has also collaborated with governments and foundations to promote awareness of HIV, female foeticide, and rural development in India. As the UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India, she continues to make a significant impact.

Not many know she adopted two leopard cubs, Ashoka and Nakshatra, from the Lucknow Zoo at the request of the zoo authorities in 2010. Interestingly, the cubs' mother was also named Dia. In 2018, she had a baby rhino (born at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy) named after her.

Dia's personal life has seen significant changes. She was married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019, before announcing their separation. In 2021, she married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and gave birth to a premature baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Additionally, she is also a stepmother to Vaibhav's daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his previous marriage.