Radhika Kumaraswamy was married to HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister and son of former Indian PM HD Deve Gowda, from 2007 to 2015.

Radhika Kumaraswamy is a popular actress and producer, who works mainly in Kannada films. She has been in the film industry since two decades, but has remained in news through her controversial love life. Radhika has seen two failed marriages in her life, and one of them even stirred Karnataka politics.

Kumaraswamy made her acting debut as the leading lady in Ninagagi opposite Vijay Raghavendra in 2002. The film became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. It was the remake of 1999 Malayalam film Niram, which was also remade in Bollywood as Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, starring Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

The actress then gave several hits in the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu film industries for the next six years. These included Mane Magalu, Bhadradri Ramudu, Ulla Kadathal, Auto Shankar, and Navashakthi Vaibhava among others. After her second marriage, she took a break of five years and returned to movies in 2013.

At just 13 years of age, Radhika tied the knot with businessman Ratan Kumar in 2000. Ratan died after two years in 2002 following a heart attack. In 2007, the actress had her second marriage with HD Kumaraswamy, who is the son of former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Anitha Kumaraswamy is the first wife of Kumaraswamy, with whom he had tied the knot in 1985.

HD Kumaraswamy is currently serving as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel in the Union Cabinet since June 2024. He has also previously served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice from 2006 to 2007 and from 2018 to 2019. He has a daughter with Radhika named Shamika. They separated in 2015.

In 2012, Radhika launched her own production house named after her daughter Shamika Enterprises. She continues to produce and act in Kannada films. She was last seen in the 2024 supernatural thriller Bhairadevi, which she bankrolled under her banner and also played the leading role.