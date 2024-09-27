Twitter
Entertainment

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Despite initial roles often ending in tragedy—such as her character Supriya, who takes her own life in Kaabil, and Misha, who meets a violent end in Badlapur—Yami’s versatility shone through

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:03 PM IST

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…
Yami Gautam
What does it take for an actress known for her characters' tragic endings to become a box-office sensation? Yami Gautam, who first captivated audiences in films like Kaabil and Badlapur, has not only mastered the art of portraying sorrow but has also turned that on-screen tragedy into real-life triumph, making waves with her latest film, Article 370.

Yami Gautam, born on November 28, 1988, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, began her journey in the entertainment industry with a passion for acting. Her early experiences in school plays laid the foundation for her future. With stunning beauty and unmatched talent, she transitioned from modelling to acting, debuting in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012. Her portrayal of a woman navigating societal taboos won her critical acclaim and established her as a leading actress.

Despite initial roles often ending in tragedy—such as her character Supriya, who takes her own life in Kaabil, and Misha, who meets a violent end in Badlapur—Yami’s versatility shone through. Her ability to navigate different genres made her a favourite among filmmakers and audiences alike.

In 2024, Yami made headlines again with the sleeper hit Article 370, grossing over Rs 110 crore worldwide from a modest Rs 20 crore budget. As of April 11, 2024, the film had earned Rs 98.06 crore in India and Rs 12.51 crore overseas, ranking among the highest-grossing films led by a woman. The film’s success is a testament to Yami’s evolution from tragic roles to a formidable box office draw.

Off-screen, Yami is a staunch advocate for women’s empowerment, using her platform to address pressing social issues. Her journey from a small town to the heights of Bollywood illustrates the power of resilience and passion. As Yami Gautam continues to captivate audiences, her story inspires many aspiring actors, proving that even those who face death on screen can emerge victorious in life.

 

