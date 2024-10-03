Twitter
Entertainment

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

This actress who once survived on just one meal per day, now charges Rs 10 crore per film.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
    Before making it big in the entertainment industry, many actresses went through numerous struggles. One such actress, who once survived on just one meal per day to save money, now charges Rs 1 crore per minute. 

    The actress we are talking about has rejected films with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and has made her name in the industry despite being an outsider. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an outsider in the film industry who is now ruling South cinema and has also become a pan-India actress. She recalled how her parents once didn’t have money for her higher education and said, “While speaking to students at a university, she recalled that her parents had no money for her higher education. “When I was studying, my parents told me to study hard and I would make it big. I studied hard. I completed 10th grade, 12th grade, and college. But then when I wanted to study further, my parents couldn’t afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing.”

    She also revealed that she often didn’t even have money for food. “I ate only one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs.” 

    However, she didn’t give up and made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. The film became hugely popular among the masses and soon the actresses started to be a part of big budgeted films. The actress went on to give several hits and blockbusters like Dookudu, Eega, 24, Kaththi, Janatha Garage, Theri and Rangasthalam among others. 

    Soon she went on to establish herself as the leading heroine in South cinema and now reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film. The actress became a pan-India star as she featured in the hit series starring Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man. 

    However, not many know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejected the film with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was offered Jawan alongside the superstar. However, she declined it because she wanted to focus on her marriage at that time. It eventually became Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut and earned Rs 1150 crore at the box office. The actress who once struggled for money, now lives a luxurious life and owns a house worth Rs 80 crore. According to reports, she has a net worth of Rs 101 crore.

