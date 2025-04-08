According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore, which includes her lucrative brand endorsements, including partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Levi's, Pepsi, and Adidas, which significantly contribute to her earnings.

Deepika Padukone was born in Denmark to renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujwala Padukone. She completed her basic education in Bangalore before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in modeling. Deepika started earning through advertisements and music videos without graduating. Her breakthrough came when Farah Khan offered her a role in the film Om Shanti Om, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, it's reported that Salman Khan had also offered her a role earlier. Deepika's entry into cinema began with the Kannada film Aishwarya, where she starred alongside Upendra.

Not many know that Deepika worked as a background dancer in Himesh Reshammiya's album Aap Ka Suroor. In a career spanning over two decades, she has now earned a position as one of Bollywood's top actresses with blockbuster films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Pathan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD, among others.

Deepika is currently among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, commanding around Rs 30 crore per role. According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore, which includes her lucrative brand endorsements, including partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Levi's, Pepsi, and Adidas, which significantly contribute to her earnings. Beyond acting, she also a successful entrepreneur, launching her own skincare brand, 82E.

She has successfully established herself as a global star, taking her talent and charisma to the international stage. Through her work, she has elevated India's prestige worldwide, showcasing her exceptional abilities and captivating personality to a global audience. Today, she is recognised as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, transcending borders and cultures.

On the personal front, Deepika is married to powerhouse talent Ranveer Singh and shares a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple owns a luxurious seaside apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic bungalow, Mannat, which she costs around Rs 119 crore. Currently, she has been on mother duties, however, she will soon be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.