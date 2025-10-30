Meet actress, daughter of CBI officer and doctor, who started career at 15, suddenly quit after…, still has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, name is…

Born into a Catholic family in Kochi to a CBI officer father and a doctor mother, this actress started acting at the age of 15. After delivering several hits in Bollywood and down South, she quit acting, leaving fans heartbroken. Despite this, she has a net worth of Rs 1300 crore, and she is none other than Asin Thottumkal.

Who is Asin Thottumkal

Despite excelling academically and linguistically, Asin entered the film industry, making her debut at 15, in Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka (2001), directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Kunchacko Boban. She shifted to Telugu cinema, followed by her Tamil debut in M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004) alongside Jayam Ravi. She later appeared in Chakram with Prabhas and Ullam Ketkumae, and went on to deliver blockbusters including Ghajini, Vel Majaa, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Varalaru and Alvar, among others.

She is remembered for her performances in Dasavatharam with Kamal Haasan and Kaavalan with Vijay, which established her among the most celebrated actresses of her time. She entered Bollywood, working with superstars of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, among others. She delivered a string of commercially successful films such as Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan, and Khiladi 786.

What is Asin doing now?

Asin quit acting after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, and now leads a private life in Mumbai with their daughter, Arin. She occasionally visits her family home in Kochi. Talking about her net worth, it is primarily tied to her husband, entrepreneur Rahul Sharma, and their collective business assets, which are estimated to be around Rs 1,300 crore ($155 million). Though Asin earned significant wealth during her 14-year career in both the South Indian and Bollywood film industries through acting roles and endorsements, sources say her personal net worth as separate from her husband's, is at approximately Rs 150–200 crore.