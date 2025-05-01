ENTERTAINMENT
This actress stepped into the film industry at a very young age, just 16, making her debut as the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1920, which turned out to be a box office success.
In 2023, one particular film, despite facing heavy controversy, protests, and boycott calls, emerged as a major box office success. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, became a sleeper hit and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark without featuring any big-name star. Its unexpected success gave this actress a second chance in the industry, one she clearly made the most of.
The actress, who headlined The Kerala Story, later took on the lead in Bastar, again with the same director. But what really surprised many was her bold choice in between these two films, a role in the second season of Zee5’s hit dark comedy Sunflower, where she portrayed a bar dancer.
To get into character, she took a deeply immersive approach. She revealed in an interview, "I wanted to look convincing and it's not just about when you are dancing, it is about how you sit and stand and how comfortable you are with your body even when you are not performing. They were kind enough to allow me to stay in the bar and observe. I tried to embody the confidence they have while talking to customers. I used to go by 9 in the night at stay till 4, 5 in the morning sometimes."
The dedication paid off, and this actress, better known now as Adah Sharma, has firmly carved a place for herself in an industry that once overlooked her.
Adah Sharma stepped into the film industry at a very young age, just 16, making her debut as the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1920, which turned out to be a box office success. While this early start showed promise, her journey in Bollywood didn’t unfold smoothly. She went on to appear in several Hindi films like Phhir, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Bypass Road, but none of them worked commercially. Even her supporting role in Commando 2 only saw moderate success.
Adah found more consistent work in the South, acting in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, but mainstream Bollywood success continued to elude her until 2023. That year marked a turning point with The Kerala Story, a film made on a modest budget of ₹20 crore.
It went on to earn ₹303 crore at the box office, making it the most profitable film of the year with a staggering 1400% return on investment. It wasn’t just a hit—it was the film that finally put Adah back on the Bollywood map.
Nagaland Lottery Result 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: DEAR MAHANADI MORNING May 1 TODAY; check winners list
Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Student of Dhirubhai Ambani School scores 99.6% in ICSE 2025, topper is...
Have you ever wondered why pilots don't have a beard? Here's the reason airlines ban facial hair
Meet actress who used to sit at dance bar, made her debut at 16, struggled for 15 years, then gave Rs 250 crore blockbuster; she is...
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday May 1 TODAY; first prize winner is...
Instagram head Adam Mosseri call Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 'charismatic power couple', enjoy dinner date with them
WAVES 2025: PM Modi inaugurates India’s first entertainment summit in Mumbai, says 'This is the beginning of...'
Viral video: Father-daughter duo dance on Kishor Kumar's hit song 'Mere Samne Wali Kheedki', netizens say 'great jugalbandi'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 on May 2 at results.cbse.nic.in? BIG update on expected date, time, how and where to check result online
'Behuda publicity...': Hunar Hali bashes paps after they share video of wardrobe malfunction, didn't delete despite requests
VIDEO: Driver in Karnataka stops govt bus to perform namaz; inquiry ordered after passengers complain
Big blow to Pakistan as it faces loss of PKR 70000 crore after India takes these steps amid Pahalgam terror attack
Where is Pakistani pilot now who flew F-16 against Abhinandan Varthaman in Balakot air strike? Check here to know
Raid 2 X review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer is 'full paisa-wasool movie', say netizens
Meet IIT-JEE topper Janak Agrawal who scored 453/504 in JEE Advanced, secured AIR..., went to IIT Bombay, MIT, now works at...
As caste is included, when will new Census in India be held and wrapped up?
The Bhootnii Review – A ghostly riot with heart, humor and hauntings
Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick against CSK sets this unique record, PBKS star spinner becomes first player to...
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 THIS week? Know expected date, time, how to check results on results.cbse.nic.in
Big tension for bankrupt Pakistan amid Pahalgam terror attack as crucial IMF meet to decide financial future, India may...
Anushka Sharma birthday special: A look at her love story with Virat Kohli, inside photos of their luxurious bungalow, net worth
Malaika Arora gets THIS warning from court in 2012 case involving Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
In the middle of IPL, BCCI slaps heavy fine to PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer due to...
Raid 2 film review: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik’s epic clash with Riteish Deshmukh's Dadabhai takes franchise to new level, makes it worthy sequel
Heartbreak in Ambani Household: Anant Ambani’s beloved dog, Happy, passes away, family shares heartfelt note
Meet Pakistan's Army Chief, who was appointed as ISI chief in 2018, has now become wanted in both India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack, he is...
'Hindu ho kya?': Man says terrorist spoke to him day before Pahalgam attack, told companion 'there's less crowd today'
When Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan accused him of sabotaging his career, harassment: 'I was kidnapped, drugged...'
Lapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam accused of consuming wildlife meat, Forest Department takes action
IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja's unique celebration after catching his own skipper MS Dhoni's one-handed six goes viral, watch