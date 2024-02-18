Twitter
Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

This superstar once used to make ends meet by juggling 3 jobs at a time.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Entertaining the audience and then making your place in the industry without a godfather takes a lot of patience and struggle. One such actor who started his journey as a singer has now become a superstar giving multiple hits. 

The actor we are talking about used to juggle three jobs at a time to collect money for his first album. He is now a producer, actor, and singer who never fails to entertain the audience with his performances. He is none other than Gippy Grewal. 

Before entering the Punjabi industry, Gippy Grewal used to stay in Canada with his wife where he used to juggle 3 jobs to earn money. He revealed in an interview with Mashable, “So I started doing three jobs. I would drop off newspapers in the morning, then I would work for 8 to 9 hours at this factory where we would create bricks of marble-like material. We used to work with cement and it was a hard job. Then at night, I and my wife would do cleaning jobs-- mopping and clearing plates at food courts at Crystal mall in Vancouver.”

He added, “While I did my day job, my wife also made sandwiches at Subway. The other two jobs we both shared. She would drive while I would go and drop off newspapers in these boxes outside homes in the morning. But I used to enjoy doing all these jobs.” He also revealed in an interview that he used to work as a waiter for Rs 6500 in Canada and said, “I had worked as a waiter in Canada, also worked as a security guard in Delhi for a long time. I have also washed cars. I am not ashamed of any work. I used to do everything with dedication and honesty.”

He stepped into the entertainment industry as a singer when he launched his first album Chakkh Lai which was an instant hit. This was followed by albums like Aaja Ve Mitraa, Mele Mitraan De, Phulkari 2, and many more which made him a household name in the Punjab music industry. After this, he ventured into acting and made his debut with the 2010 film Mel Karade Rabba which he did for free. His first film as lead actor, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya became the biggest hit in Punjabi cinema when it was released. After this, he never looked back. He starred in several hits like Carry On Jatta, Singh vs Kaur, The Untold Story, and more.

In 2016, he launched his own production house Humble Motion Pictures with his first directional debut Ardaas. The film was loved by the audience and became a major success at the box office too. Recently, Gippy gave the first Rs 100-crore Indian Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3. With a number of hit films in his basket, Gippy Grewal has become the superstar of Punjabi cinema. He reportedly earns Rs 5 crore per film making him the highest-paid actor in the Punjabi film industry. He lives a luxurious life and owns a swanky car collection. 

Meanwhile, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. Penned by Amberdeep Singh and helmed by Vikas Vashisht, the horror comedy also stars Sargun Mehta and Roopi Gill apart from Gippy Grewal, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

