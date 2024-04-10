Meet actor, who worked as assistant director, got Rs 500 as first pay, now earns Rs 150 crore per film

Many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more started their careers with a minimal pay of some hundreds, however, now they charge crores per film. Another actor, who worked as an assistant director, now earns Rs 150 crore per film.

The actor we are talking about has established himself as a star in not only Hindi but also South cinema and continues to impress the audience with his performances. Not only this, even his daughter is a star who has given several blockbusters. He is none other than Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan is a popular name in the South cinema. Though he started working in films at the age of six, when he completed his studies, the actor then started his career as an assistant dancer and director. He went on to assist Thankappan in films such as Annai Velankani (1971) and Kasi Yathirai (1973). Not only this, he also worked as an assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's movie Sholay which was a massive hit.

The actor, who worked as a child actor in Kalathoor Kannamma, got Rs 500 as his first pay. Not only this, Haasan won the Rashtrapati Award (President's gold medal) for his performance in Kalathur Kannamma at age six and starred in five more films as a child. Now, the actor has established himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

According to reports, the actor is now charging Rs 150 crore for his upcoming movie Indian 2. Other actors who charge over Rs 100 crore include Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others. Not only this, the actor also lives a luxurious life and has a huge bungalow in Chennai which is reportedly worth Rs 19.5 crore, and a luxurious house in London.

Kamal Haasan has an interesting lineup of movies this year. The actor will be seen in India's most expensive film, Kalki 2898 AD wherein he is se to play the antagonist, Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani among others in key roles and is scheduled to release later this year. Not only this, but he also has Indian 2 in the pipeline which is a sequel to a 1996 film wherein he reprises his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

