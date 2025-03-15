Most recently, the actor reflected on his tumultuous past, recalling the struggles he faced after appearing in films like Anari (1993), Baazigar (1993) among others.

Although he may not be as widely recognized, this actor has had a successful career spanning over four decades, with notable roles in films like Welcome and TV series such as Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pradhanmantri, since his debut in 1978. While his sister is a household name, he has worked tirelessly to establish his own identity in the industry. We are talking about Adi Irani, brother of actress-producer Aruna Irani.

Most recently, Adi Irani reflected on his tumultuous past, recalling the struggles he faced after appearing in films like Anari (1993), Baazigar (1993) among others. He poignantly shared, "When my first daughter was born in 1995, I was struggling to make ends meet. Milk was Rs 5 a liter, and there were times I couldn't even afford that. I had to borrow a friend's scooter to travel around the city, searching for work and roles, and often I didn't even have enough money to fill up the gas tank."





Adi also shared how he would walk to the bus stop when he couldn't afford petrol and lie about waiting for a friend to avoid embarrassment. His sister, Aruna Irani, knew about his situation but he refused her help, wanting to overcome his struggles independently. Adi credited his wife for helping him recover, jokingly saying she's the one who got him back on his feet, and that she's the one who deserves admiration. For those unaware, Adi is married to Dawn Irani and they have two daughters, Anaida and Araaya.

In the same interview, he recalled a shocking incident on set where Salman Khan accidentally threw him into a glass frame, causing tiny shards to embed in his face and resulting in bleeding. He revealed that Salman Khan didn't apologise immediately after accidentally injuring him on set, but instead called him the next day to offer a sincere apology, expressing remorse and guilt over the incident.