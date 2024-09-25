Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of Rs 430 crore, beat up heroines in films

After finishing school, this actor worked various jobs including as a coolie, before becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service.

Hard work really pays off, and today we’ll talk about an actor who shows this perfectly. He used to be a bus conductor but is now one of the biggest stars in the country. His journey is a great example of dedication and determination!

We are talking about Rajinikanth, who is now one of the most celebrated stars in the film industry. With a career spanning over five decades and 170 films in various languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, He is known for his unique style and has a massive fan base, both in India and internationally.

The Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to film. Let's take a loot at his life:

Born as Shivaji Rao Gikwad

Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, in a Marathi Hindu family in Bangalore, Karnataka. He was the youngest of four siblings, with two brothers and a sister. After his father, a police constable, retired, the family moved to Hanumantha Nagar in Bangalore. Rajinikanth lost his mother when he was nine years old.

Education

He attended Gavipuram Government Kannada Model Primary School and was known to be both studious and mischievous, with a strong interest in sports like cricket and football. His brother enrolled him at the Ramakrishna Math, where he learned about spirituality and began acting in plays, receiving praise for his performances.

Worked as coolie, bus conductor

After finishing school at Acharya Pathasala Public School, Rajinikanth worked various jobs, including as a coolie, before becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. He continued acting in plays and decided to pursue an acting course at the Madras Film Institute, despite an initial lack of support from his family. A friend helped him financially during this time. At the institute, he caught the attention of director K. Balachander, who gave him the stage name Rajinikanth to avoid confusion with another actor. Balachander encouraged him to learn Tamil, which he did, although he can only read the language and not write it.

Later, Rajinikanth became one of the biggest actors in the history of Indian cinema. He worked with many other superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His collaborations with these iconic actors further solidified his status as a legend in the film industry.

As per reports, his net worth is Rs 430 crore.

