Several Bollywood actors had a humble beginning before they rose to stardom. Like South superstar Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor, veteran Dev Anand was a clerk before he achieved fame. This actor in question hailed from the small town of Kulara in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Before becoming a popular actor in the film industry, he worked as a tailor. Though he dreamt of joining the army, he was rejected due to his height. When he began his first job, his family rushed for his arranged marriage in 1991. However, he faced a devastating loss after his wife died while giving birth.

Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing and character roles, had to go through a lot of struggles to carve his niche in the Hindi film industry. Though he initially was criticised for his height, he overcame it with his sheer talent and dedication to his craft. In an old interview, Rajpal recounted how he had to carry his wife’s dead body on his shoulder soon after his marriage. "Back then, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, families would rush to get you married. My father arranged my marriage. My first wife had just delivered a baby girl when she passed away. I was supposed to meet her the next day, but instead, I found myself carrying her dead body. Fortunately, my family—my mother and sister-in-law—ensured that my daughter never felt the absence of her mother; she grew up surrounded by love,” he had told Lallantop.



After his unfortunate loss, Rajpal focused on his acting career and joined the National School of Drama. Though his first film Dil Kya Kare went unnoticed, his performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle (2000) marked the beginning of his successful acting career. His breakthrough role came with Priyadarshan’s Hungama, and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Over the years, he carved a niche as a comedy star in the Hindi film industry. Later, he also settled into life after his second marriage to Radha. He now lives happily with his wife Radha and his two daughters. Talking about his second wife, the actor said, “After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 per cent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped.”



Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Up next, he will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar.