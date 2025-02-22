This actor had a lucrative career ahead of him, which led him to work on Wall Street in New York City. However, his passion for acting soon took over, prompting him to return to India

Having a mathematics degree from St. Stephen's and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, this actor had a lucrative career ahead of him, which led him to work on Wall Street in New York City. However, his passion for acting soon took over, prompting him to return to India and pursue his dream of playing varied roles in films and OTT shows, which is now a reality. He is none other than Mukul Chadda.

Mukul, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, worked in a New York bank before pursuing his passion for acting. He took theatre classes at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and later quit his job to try acting in India. Initially planning a sabbatical, he ended up doing theatre, advertisements, and other projects, eventually becoming a full-time actor, transitioning from banking to acting in a fulfilling journey.

Although Mukul Chadda had notable film roles in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, I, Me Aur Main, Satyagraha, and Gurgaon, it was the OTT platform that truly propelled him to fame. His breakout role came as Jagdeep Chadda in the Indian adaptation of The Office. He further earned praise for his OTT presence with impressive performances in Sunflower as Dr. Ahuja and in Rana Naidu as CBI officer Eijaz Sheikh. Most recently, he was seen in Nitya Mehra’s series, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam.

Mukul is married to Rasika Dugal, one of India's top OTT stars, thanks to her standout performance as Beena Tripathi in the hit web series Mirzapur. Her impressive filmography also includes notable projects like Lust Stories, Manto, Delhi Crime, and A Suitable Boy, earning her a reputation as a talented actress. The two met at a theatre workshop. As fate would have it, Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha were also part of the same workshop. During a break, they struck up a conversation, discovering they shared a circle of friends. Their chance encounter blossomed into a romance, and after three years of dating, they tied the knot in 2010.

Fourteen years into their marriage, Mukul and Rasika are still going strong. While they've chosen not to have children yet, they seem content with their decision, and their love for each other remains unwavering. On the professional front, they featured together in Fairy Folk, urban fantasy drama directed by Karan Gour.