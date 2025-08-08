Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is two-time National Award winner, married to actress, has daughter who is also star; name is...

Twitter
This actor has established himself as one of the versatile artists in the entertainment industry. In Sholay, he contributed as actor as well as editor, know who he is here:

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

The 1975 film, Sholay, is still regarded as one of the legendary films of all time, known for its iconic characters, dialogues, and storyline. Be it Samba, Mausiji, or Kalia, the memories of these characters are still fresh in fans’ minds. There is also one character who brought a twist to the film, but not many know that that actor also did little editing sitting behind the director Ramesh Sippy’s chair. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the talented actors in Indian cinema. He is none other than Sachin Pilgaonkar. 

Who is Sachin Pilgaonkar?

Sachin Pilgaonkar has several feathers in his cap beyond being a versatile personality in the entertainment industry. He is a director, producer and singer, predominantly known for his contribution to Hindi and Marathi films. Born in 1957 in Mumbai to Sharad Pilgaonkar, a film producer, Sachin began his acting journey at the early age of four. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his debut film, Ha Maza Marg Ekla (1962). He went on to work in over 65 films as a child artist. In a career spanning over six decades, he found early success as a lead actor in the mid-1970s and early 1980s. His notable films are Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Balika Badhu(1976), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), and Nadiya Ke Paar(1982), to name a few.

Also read: Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...

What role did Sachin Pilgankar play in Sholay?

In Sholay, Sachin played the role of Ahmed, the son of the village imam, Rahim Chacha. His death at the hands of Gabbar Singh fueled Jai and Veeru’s resolve against the villain. Despite a brief appearance, his acting left a lasting impression on the audience. Besides his onscreen presence, he contributed to the production role for Sholay. In an interview, he revealed that he was asked to assist with the direction of action sequences owing to his previous experience in film editing under Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Ramesh Sippy trusted him and Amjad Khan (who played Gabbar Singh) in managing the action scenes while working with Hollywood professionals involved in the stunts. 

Also read: Meet actor, once bigger superstar than Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, whose career was ruined after 20 back-to-back flop films, he is now..., name is..

Meanwhile, Sachin ventured into direction with the 1980s with Marathi films, Mai Baap marking his directorial debut. His notable work as director includes Navri Mile Navryala, Gammat Jammat and Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi. He also helmed Kannada film Ekadantha(2007). Sachin also made an impact in television with acting, directing and hosting. Talking about his personal life, he is married to Supriya Pilgaonkar. The couple has a daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is also a rising star in the entertainment industry.

