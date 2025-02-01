In the South, movies are incomplete without him. Makers especially create a track for him in the script, and he's more popular than the biggest of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam superstars.

When it comes to talents from the South, we instantly remember Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay. However, today we will discuss an actor from regional cinema that has done double movies than the icons of Tamil and Telugu cinema. He has not only done more movies than South superstars, but he's also richer than many of them, including Rajinikanth. Tamil and Telugu movies are incomplete without him, and filmmakers develop a separate track for him in the story.

The actor who is richer than Rajinikanth is...

Brahmanandam, one of the most respected actors in the South has never played a hero, but he's hailed as the scene-stealer by the masses. On February 1, Brahmanandam turned 69, and today we will discuss his early life and success in detail.

Brahmanandam's early life

Born on February 1, 1956, in Chaganti Vari Palem village, Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh, Brahmanandam hailed from a lower-middle-class family. The financial condition of the family was reportedly very bad, and, Brahmanandam's father used to do small jobs and the income from that was not enough to make ends meet.

Brahmanandam: The most-educated family member

Brahmanandam was the only person in the entire family who studied till MA. After post-graduation, he started working as a Telugu lecturer at Attilli College. During college, he often made students laugh by doing mimicry. From there he got attracted towards acting.

Brahmanandam's journey to films

Since Brahmanandam did not have any godfather in the industry, the journey for him was pretty tough, but he did not lose courage. Director Jandhyala deserves credit for bringing Brahmanandam into films. He gave him a chance in the film 'Aha Naa Pellanta'. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi loved Brahmanandam's comic timing, thus he supported him, and kept giving him roles in his films.

Brahmanandam's filmography

Be it Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas, or Jr NTR; Brahmanandam worked with every big star of the South, and went on to star in 1100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor.

Brahmanandam's net worth

In his 39 years of career, Brahmanandam has done 1100 films, and he is richer than Rajinikanth. According to 'Net Worth Gyan', Brahmanandam's net worth is around Rs 550 crore in 2024. Whereas, Rajinikanth's net worth is Rs 430 crore.