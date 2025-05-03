The actor had shared his father, who ran away from Mangalore at 9 years old and started working as a waiter.

Bollywood is a realm where outsiders often become insiders through sheer grit and determination. Many actors have risen to stardom from humble beginnings, their parents having worked tirelessly to pave the way for their children's success. Few, however, acknowledge the sacrifices of their parents as profoundly as one actor who gifted his father the very building where he once worked as a waiter. With hard work and perseverance, he followed a different path and made a name for himself in Bollywood, transitioning from a successful businessman to a renowned actor, famously known as Bollywood's "Anna" - Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty owes his success to his own hard work, but it's his father' Veerappa Shetty’s remarkable rags-to-riches story that truly stands out. In an interview, Suniel had shared his father, who ran away from Mangalore at 9 years old and started working as a waiter. Despite the struggles, his father worked hard and eventually bought the three buildings where he used to work. The actor also said that he bought the very hotel where his father used to work as a waiter and gifted it to him. In 2013, Suniel revealed that this hotel held great sentimental value, being the same place where his father, Veerappa Shetty, had once toiled.

Initially, Suniel worked in his father's restaurant, developing a strong work ethic. He later pursued acting, debuting in 1992 after initial setbacks, and went on to establish a successful career in Bollywood films. His father was supportive of his acting ambitions. He made his film debut with ‘Balwaan’ at 31 and went on to act in over 100 films across a 30-year career. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the 90s.



Beyond acting, Suniel owns Popcorn Entertainment, producing films like "Khel," "Rakht," and "Bhagam Bhag." Despite facing numerous flops, he maintains a luxurious lifestyle with properties in Maharashtra, including a farmhouse in Khandala and homes in Mumbai. Apart from this, he owns many other restaurants and hotels apart from 'Bar and Club'. He is also the owner of boutiques. His total net worth is more than 125 crores.