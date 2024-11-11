Meet actor who opened up about infidelity, divorce, and reconciling with his wife after years apart renewing their vows in 2023.

TV actor Amit Tandon recently made headlines with his candid revelations during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, which was released on Saturday. In the interview, Amit openly discussed various aspects of his life, including his marriage, career in television, and close friendship with actor Karan Patel. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his surprising confession about infidelity, sharing that he had been unfaithful to his wife with multiple women, leading to their divorce in 2017. Despite this, the couple reconciled in 2023 and renewed their marriage vows.

In the interview, Amit spoke about the challenges he and his wife Ruby faced due to their strong personalities. Amit described himself as a “hot-headed Aries” and Ruby as a “hot-headed Scorpion,” explaining that neither of them would back down during arguments. When they were living with family, others would sometimes try to intervene and ask them to cool off by staying apart in different rooms. However, this approach didn't solve their issues, and over time, the conflicts between them grew.

Amit admitted that he had allowed his “desires to overcome” him during their marriage. "I did cheat on her, yes. There have been times when I allowed my desires to get the better of me," he shared. According to Amit, Ruby was unaware of his affairs for some time, but when she finally found out, it deeply affected her, marking a low point in their relationship.

Amit and Ruby first married in 2007, but by 2017, their relationship was struggling, and they eventually decided to separate and file for divorce. Following their split, both moved on with their lives, and Amit even entered a new relationship. Despite these changes, fate brought them back together. Amit explained that he felt a higher power at work in their reunion. With time and healing, the two found their way back to each other and decided to renew their vows in 2023, symbolizing a fresh start for their relationship.

For those unfamiliar with his career, Amit Tandon first gained fame as a contestant on Indian Idol Season 1. He later went on to appear in several popular TV shows, including Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. However, he is perhaps best remembered for his role as Dr. Abhimanyu in the popular show Dil Mil Gaye.

Through his honest admission, Amit highlighted the challenges of marriage and personal growth, and his story has resonated with fans who appreciate his openness about the struggles he has faced and overcome.

