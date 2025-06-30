He charmed his way into households with the role of a boy who had divine powers as a TV superhero.

This actor ruled hearts as a child artist in the film industry. He played the young role of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Baazigar (1993). He featured as Salman Khan’s brother in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002). He briefly wore a superhero’s cape for a television show. In addition, he also lent his voice to various South Indian films for Hindi dubbing, and then disappeared. Not long after, he made a comeback with a new identity as a businessman. We are talking about Sumeet Pathak.

Who is Sumeet Pathak?

Sumeet, the child artist who, in the role of a young Ajay in the psychological thriller Baazigar, made a strong impact in just a mere minutes of screen time. He earned a Filmfare Award for Best Child Actor and became a rising child artist that every filmmaker wanted to cast in their films.

Sumeet Pathak’s acting career

Sumeet appeared in Vatsal Seth’s Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004), just when he began to gain recognition, he switched to television. In the early 2000s, he featured in Hero: Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, a superhero-themed series that became a cult among the kids of the era. He charmed his way into households with the role of a boy who had divine powers. Further, he ventured into voice-over artist, becoming the voice behind many dubbed South blockbusters.

What is Sumeet Pathak doing now?

After a long absence from the big as well as small screen, Sumeet has reset his identity. Presently, he reigns as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of a media-tech company, Gulmohar Media Company. His language localisation firm helps in localising global content. His company caters to global broadcasters and OTT platforms. He is no longer walking red carpets and posing for selfies, but writing his own destiny in the boardrooms.

Sumeet’s personal life

Born in 1981, Sumeet graduated from the National School of Drama, Delhi. Beyond his exemplary acting skills, he is also a trained classical dancer. He is married and has two children.