Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

The actor we are talking about started his career as a singer and later ventured into acting and has now became a star. He lives a super luxurious life and owns a private jet. He is none other than Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh was born to a Sikh family in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. His father, Balbir Singh, is a former employee of Punjab Roadways and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. He was just 11 when he was sent away from his family for studies. He used to perform kirtans at local gurdwaras while he was in school.

He started his career as a singer and released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2003. However, it was only in 2011 when gained stardom. He made his entry into Punjabi mainstream cinema with the movie The Lion of Punjab and though the film flopped, its song 'Lak 28 Kudi Da' featuring Honey Singh became a huge hit. His next film Jine Mera Dil Luteya became a hit. After this there was no looking back for him.

He continues to juggle between singing and acting. While he has released several hit tracks like 'Proper Patola', 'G.O.A.T', '3 Peg', and more, he also has several hits and blockbusters inclding Jatt & Julliet, Good Newwz, Honsla Rakh, Crew, Amar Singh Chamkila and more. He also became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, highlighting his international appeal.

The actor and singer now lives a super luxurious life. He reportedly earns Rs Rs. 4 crores per film and reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Diljit owns two homes, one in Khar, Bandra worth approximately Rs. 12 crores, and another in California. He also owns a private plane and has net worth of Rs 172 crore.

