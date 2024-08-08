Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

This celeb is in Paris, having fun at the 2024 Olympics, and getting paid up to Rs 5 crore per day for it

The Paris Olympics are underway currently. Even as hundreds of athletes from India and thousands from world over are competing in Paris to win the ultimate glory, many celebs are also attending the prestigious Games. From Taapsee Pannu and Zendaya to Kendall Jenner, everyone is out there rooting for their favourite. But there is one celeb who is in Paris, just having fun, and getting paid for it.

The celeb earning Rs 5 crore per day at Paris Olympics 2024

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is currently in Paris basically just chilling at the Olympics. Snoop Dogg was at the Opening Ceremony and took part in the Torch Relay as well. Since then, he has been at the Games Village, hanging out with athletes and being a lucky mascot for several athletes. As per a new report, the rapper is being paid $500,000 (Rs 4.2 crore) per day for just promoting the Olympics on his social media. The report claims that Snoop is getting additional expenses on top of this for him and his entourage, meaning he could be earning up to $600,000 (Rs 5 crore) per day, just for having fun at the Olympics. Not a bad payday at all!



Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg’s Bollywood sojourn

Snoop Dogg has been one of the most influential and successful rappers and producers in history. He has also appeared as an actor in cameos in various films and TV shows over the years. His ability to experiment and try new things even brought him to Indian shores a few years ago. In 2008, Snoop ventured into Bollywood with his first and only rap – ‘Singh Is Kinng’ for the eponymous movie. Snoop even shot a music video for the song, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, who was the film’s lead star. Currently, Snoop works as a producer and occasional rapper, apart from being a social media influencer.

