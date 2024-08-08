Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

Heart over hurdles: French athlete proposes to boyfriend after record-breaking Paris Olympics race, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

7 stunning black sand beaches around the world 

7 stunning black sand beaches around the world 

6 actors who made impressive debuts in Bollywood this year

6 actors who made impressive debuts in Bollywood this year

9 Bollywood stars who left 9-5 jobs for acting

9 Bollywood stars who left 9-5 jobs for acting

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

This celeb is in Paris, having fun at the 2024 Olympics, and getting paid up to Rs 5 crore per day for it

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...
The celeb earning Rs 5 crore per day at the Olympics
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Paris Olympics are underway currently. Even as hundreds of athletes from India and thousands from world over are competing in Paris to win the ultimate glory, many celebs are also attending the prestigious Games. From Taapsee Pannu and Zendaya to Kendall Jenner, everyone is out there rooting for their favourite. But there is one celeb who is in Paris, just having fun, and getting paid for it.

The celeb earning Rs 5 crore per day at Paris Olympics 2024

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is currently in Paris basically just chilling at the Olympics. Snoop Dogg was at the Opening Ceremony and took part in the Torch Relay as well. Since then, he has been at the Games Village, hanging out with athletes and being a lucky mascot for several athletes. As per a new report, the rapper is being paid $500,000 (Rs 4.2 crore) per day for just promoting the Olympics on his social media. The report claims that Snoop is getting additional expenses on top of this for him and his entourage, meaning he could be earning up to $600,000 (Rs 5 crore) per day, just for having fun at the Olympics. Not a bad payday at all!

hifluzxdtaklelkad2qx
Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg’s Bollywood sojourn

 

Snoop Dogg has been one of the most influential and successful rappers and producers in history. He has also appeared as an actor in cameos in various films and TV shows over the years. His ability to experiment and try new things even brought him to Indian shores a few years ago. In 2008, Snoop ventured into Bollywood with his first and only rap – ‘Singh Is Kinng’ for the eponymous movie. Snoop even shot a music video for the song, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, who was the film’s lead star. Currently, Snoop works as a producer and occasional rapper, apart from being a social media influencer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Amitabh Bachchan is 'biggest fan' of this actress, used to carry her shoes, later got slapped by her for…

Amitabh Bachchan is 'biggest fan' of this actress, used to carry her shoes, later got slapped by her for…

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence over her Paris Olympics disqualification

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence over her Paris Olympics disqualification

Meet man, who leads Rs 236000 crore business, his father runs Rs 1792680 crore company, he is...

Meet man, who leads Rs 236000 crore business, his father runs Rs 1792680 crore company, he is...

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement