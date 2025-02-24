Interestingly, Saraf was born into an Indian family in Nepal. The family later relocated to Delhi. But tragedy struck them as Saraf’s father died when he was just 12 years old. He quit his studies after Class 10th to chase his late father’s dream of seeing him on the big screen.

A lot of people dream of starting early to chase their dreams but only some actually show the courage to do so. However, actor Rohit Saraf is one of those rare people who dreamed big and didn’t stop until they made it. Saraf, 28, now a heartthrob of Hindi cinema, had a tough childhood and faced personal setbacks before entering showbiz. He has now been featured in Forbes India’s coveted 30 Under 30 list for 2025.

Saraf began his career with some commercials and web shows like Best Friends Forever? and Ek Boond Ishq . His journey on the silver screen kicked off with movies such as Dear Zindagi, released in 2016, Hichki (2018), The Sky Is Pink (2019), and Ludo (2020). However, it was the popular Netflix show Mismatched that brought Saraf into the limelight. He got his first lead film role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound, released last year.

Saraf is extremely popular on social media, with over 40 lakh followers on just Instagram. Besides, he has been raking great money from his films, amassing an impressive net worth at a young age. He reportedly charged a fee of Rs 1 crore for the 2022 action thriller movie Vikram Vedha, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. He is said to have a net worth of Rs 25 crore.

In 2020, Saraf was listed among The Times Most Desirable Men.

He now has several exciting movies coming up. He will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Thug Life and in Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

“Dreams are for people who are courageous,” Saraf told Forbes India. “I need to be courageous enough to wake up every day with a new dream.”