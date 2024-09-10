Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

This actor holds a record for doing 35 films in a year, owns a luxurious collection of cars.

Many actors like Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Govinda among others have given back-to-back films in a year, however, this actor holds the record for doing 35 films in a year.

The actor we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters but none of his films has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and he is still called a superstar. He lives a super luxurious life and owns cars worth Rs 100 crore. He is none other than Mammootty.

Mammootty attended Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, for his higher education and graduated with an LL.B. from Government Law College, Ernakulam. He practised law for two years in Manjeri and after that decided to make his grand debut in films.

He made his debut in acting through the Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971. However, his first leading role was in M. T. Vasudevan Nair's unreleased film Devalokam. Mammootty got his breakthrough in 1981 with the movie Ahimsa. This was followed by major commercial successes with the 1983 films Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu and Aa Raathri.

In 1988, he gave the biggest hit in the history of Malayalam cinema, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, which was a box office success not only in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu. He has since starred in more than 400 movies, in a career spanning five decades, with a record 35 films as a hero in the year 1986, a feat that seems impossible in today’s times.

The actor has gained immense fame with his movies in Malayalam cinema and is a superstar. He lives a super luxurious life and According to reports, Mammootty has an amazing car collection. His series of luxurious cars features unique digits of ‘369’ in its registered number plate. And the whole collection is called ‘369 Garage’. Some of his cars include the BMWE 46 M3, Audi A7, Mini Cooper S, Mercedes, and Porsche. According to reports, his car collection is worth around Rs 100 crores.

Mammootty is one of the highest-paid actors in Malayalam cinema. He reportedly charges Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film and has a reported net worth of Rs 340 crore. His son Dulquer Salmaan is also a superstar in Malayalam cinema and both father and son continue to impress the audience with their movies.

