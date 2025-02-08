The comedian reminisced about the challenges he faced growing up, including being beaten by his father with a belt.

From humble roots to stardom, this actor's journey is a testament to hard work and determination. Born into a poverty-stricken family, he dared to dream big and persevered to achieve success. His career began in Punjabi theatre, where he honed his craft as an artist, writer, and director, laying the groundwork for his eventual leap into mainstream television and cinema. He gained recognition after participating in the Punjabi comedy reality show "Hasde Hasande Ravo," finishing as the second runner-up. His breakthrough came with Sony TV's "Comedy Circus," paving the way for his future success. He is now a renowned comedian, best known for his hilarious performances on Netflix's "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, we are talking about Rajiv Thakur.

Rajiv Thakur recently opened up about his impoverished childhood, sharing a poignant account of his family's struggles. He revealed that his birth coincided with a series of unfortunate events, including his father's ouster from his family home after an arranged marriage. His father, who owned a thread factory, faced significant hardship after his birth, including a devastating fire that destroyed his machinery during a week-long rainstorm in his hometown.

The comedian reminisced about the challenges he faced growing up, including being beaten by his father with a belt. However, he has come to view his experiences with humour, saying, "Now, I take it as a joke... Imagine it rained for 7 days. I have two sisters, and I took all the beatings."

Despite his tough beginnings, Rajiv believes he is a lucky charm for those around him. He cited his friend Kapil Sharma, a fellow comedian, as an example. His sincerity touched actor Parmeet Sethi, who hugged him and declared, "You are also my best friend." This heartfelt moment underscored his conviction that, despite his difficult childhood, he has always been a positive influence on those around him.

Over years, Rajiv has accumulated decent amount of wealth. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 10-12 crore as per reports. On personal front, he is married to Aarti Thakur and has two children. Besides comedy shows, he has recently appeared as the the main antagonist in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.