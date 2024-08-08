Meet actor who owns luxury house in Burj Khalifa, is called Mukesh Ambani of south, holds world record, net worth is...

This actor, who has an apartment in Burj Khalifa, is called Mukesh Ambani of south.

Film stars enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and own lavish apartments. There is one actor who apart from entertaining the audience, also runs businesses and owns a luxurious house in Burj Khalifa.

The actor we are talking about has given several hits and became a film industry superstar. He is called the Mukesh Ambani of south and holds world records. He is none other than Mohanlal.

Mohanlal has been impressing the audience for over a career spanning over four decades. The actor made his debut as an antagonist at the age of 20 with the movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal. He continued to do villainous roles and rose to secondary lead roles in the following years. By the mid-1980s, he established himself as a bankable leading actor and attained stardom after starring in several successful films in 1986.

Mohanlal has been a part of several hit films like Iruvar, Ente Mohangal Poovaninju, Iniyengilum, Visa, Attakkalasham, Kaliyil Alpam Karyam, Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakku, Engane Nee Marakkum, Unaroo and Sreekrishna Parunthu among others. He is now one of the most successful and bankable actors in the Malayalam film industry and even in India.

According to media reports, Mohanlal owns property worth about Rs 243 crore. He also has a luxury apartment in Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Not only this, Mohanlal also has a swanky collection of expensive cars. The price of one of these vehicles is Rs 20 crore. Apart from the actor, Mohanlal is also a businessman. He has many restaurants and spice-packing companies. He also owns a production company and looking at his king-size life, he is known as Mukesh Ambani of south.

Mohanlal has won several honours for his contribution to Indian cinema. He also holds three world records including being a part of the largest attendance at a 3D film screening, having the world’s first fans association to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for charity work, and lending his voice to the longest documentary made to date. Not only this, he also holds a record for giving 25 hits in a single year which is still unbeaten.

According to media reports, Mohanlal is the highest-paid Malayalam actor. The superstar reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore for a film. Mohanlal has been a part of the film industry for over 40 years and has done more than 400 films and he reportedly enjoys a whopping net worth of Rs 410 crore.

