Mammootty has had multiple blockbusters, but none of his films has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India. But, the Malayalam superstar has given some of the best performances in Indian cinema as he has been honoured with three National Film Awards as Best Actor. His son is actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail on September 7, 1951; Mammootty is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian cinema. He predominatly works in Malayalam cinema and has also starred in a few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English movies. In a career spanning across five decades, Mammootty has appeared in more than 400 movies. In what can be termed as a significant achievement, the actor starred in 36 movies in 1983. He also appeared in 34 films in 1984, 28 in 1985, and 35 in 1986.

Mammootty has had multiple blockbusters, but none of his films has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India. His biggest hit has been the 2022 action thriller Bheeshma Parvam, which grossed Rs 87 crore worldwide. Even though Mammootty hasn't killed at the box office like his contemporary Mohanlal, Mammootty has given some of the best performances in Indian cinema as he has been honoured with three National Film Awards as Best Actor. His first win came in 1990 for the films Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. His second honour was for the movies Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan in 1994. For his portrayal of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mammootty won his third National Award in 2000. He has also won eleven Kerala State Film Awards, eleven Kerala Film Critics Awards and fifteen Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the legendary actor was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

Talking about his personal life, Mammootty tied the knot with Sulfath Kuttyy in an arranged marriage in 1979. The couple welcomed their daughter Surumi in 1982 and son Dulquer Salmaan in 1986. While Surumi stays away from limelight and is a graphic designer, Dulquer is a well-establised actor in Malayalam cinema. He has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed south Indian movies in the last decade. These include Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, O Kadhal Kanmani, Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar.

