Kamal Haasan, whose lavish apartment in Chennai is worth Rs 130 crore and has massive net worth of Rs 600 crore, has seen two consecutive failures recently as his last two movies - Indian 2 and Thug Life - have bombed at the box office.

Born as Parthasarathy Srinivasan in 1954, Kamal Haasan is considered among the greatest and most accomplished actors in Indian cinema. After making his debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma for which he also won President's Gold Medal, Haasan made his debut as the leading actor in the 1973 film Arangetram. Since then, he has worked in over 250 films, primarily in Tamil cinema and other languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali.

In his career spanning over six decades, Kamal Haasan has delivered blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies including Apoorva Raagangal, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Thevar Magan, Nayakan, Indian, Sadma, Pushpaka Vimana, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Hey Ram, Anbe Sivam, and Vikram among others.

The actor entered into politics in 2018 when he founded his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai. As a successful actor-politician, Kamal Haasan has a massive net worth of Rs 600 crore. He lives in a lavish bungalow at the affluential area of Boat Club Road in Chennai. Known for its modern amenities and luxurious design, Haasan's home is worth Rs 130 crore.

However, the superstar has seen two consecutive failures recently. His last two movies - Indian 2 and Thug Life - have bombed at the box office. Released in 2024, the vigilante action thriller Indian 2 was the sequel to the 1996 superhit Indian. Made in Rs 250 crore, the film earned just Rs 80 crore net in India and grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.

36 years after their epic Nayakan, Kamal Haasan reunited with Mani Ratnam for the gangster drama Thug Life, which hit theatres earlier this month. The highly anticipated film proved to be a massive commercial failure as it just collected Rs 48 crore net in India and earned just Rs 97 crore gross worldwide, against its budget of Rs 200 crore.

