He once had upset legendary singer Asha Bhosle with his controversial on the iconic composer and singer R.D. Burman.

From TV serial producer to music sensation, this man's journey is inspiring. His father, a music composer, had dreamed of collaborating with Salman Khan. After being impressed by his compositions, Salman Khan gave him a chance, launching his successful music career. He tried his luck in acting but faced strings of flops. He recently made a dramatic comeback with the much-talked-about film. He is none other than Himesh Reshammiya.

Born on July 23, 1973, in Mumbai to Vipin Reshammiya, a renowned Indian music composer, Himesh began his career producing TV series and composing title tracks. He got his big break in music when Salman Khan was impressed by one of his compositions. Reshammiya made his debut as a music composer with the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. After multiple hit songs, he began working as a playback singer with the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, although he was criticised for his nasal singing style.

He once had upset legendary singer Asha Bhosle with his controversial on the iconic composer and singer R.D. Burman. While defending his nasal singing style he gave the example of Burman. He explained that high-pitched songs tend to bring a nasal touch, which even Burman experienced, which irked Bhosle, after which she wanted to slap him. “If anyone claims that Burman Sahab sang through his nose, they deserve a slap.” However, Himesh later realized his mistake and publicly apologized.

Himesh Reshammiya is currently in the spotlight for his film Badass Ravikumar. The movie, released last week, is one of the biggest films of February 2025. Despite receiving average reviews, it has managed to outperform Loveyapa and is doing decent business at the box office.

Himesh has seen several ups and downs in his career. Although he is a talented singer and composer, he has struggled as an actor for the past 14 years. He previously acted in several films, but they all failed to impress. His acting career began with the 2008 film Karzzz, a remake of the 1980 film Karz. The movie was a super flop and received a rating of 2.1. He then went on to act in Radio (2009), Kajraare (2010), Damadamm! (2011), Khiladi 786 (2012), A New Love Ishtory (2013), The Xposé (2014), Teraa Surroor (2016), and Happy Hardy and Heer (2020).

Despite all these films being super flops, his net worth stands at Rs 129 crore. According to reports, he charges Rs 15-20 lakh per song and Rs 2 crore per project for music composition. For acting, he reportedly charges Rs 3-5 crore.