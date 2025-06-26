Ramaiya Vastavaiya fame Girish Kumar quit Bollywood after acting in just two films. His 2013 debut did not give him any advantage and he switched to his family's business. Today he has a net worth more than some famous Bollywood stars.

We all remember the Prabhu Deva movie set in a vibrant village background with groovy dance numbers, all thanks to the choreographer-director who gave the movie a different charm. Girish Kumar’s role as Ram in the 2013 movie and his energetic performance blended amazingly with the story setting. However, debuting with a Prabhu Deva directorial, starring alongside Shruti Hassan, Kumar did not see much fame in Bollywood. However, he might be away from the limelight but us very much still associated with Bollywood as he is the son of famous film producer Kumar S Taurani and nephew of Ramesh S Taurani, two big names in Bollywood. They are also a prominent name behind the Tips Industries, as founders.

What after acting?

Girish did only two films in his acting career. His second film ‘Loveshuda’, came out in 2016 and flopped at the box office. He then quit acting in Bollywood forever and joined his family’s business, Tips Industries, and started helping in managing the business. Slowly he learned all the nuances of business and has today become the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. He has been working closely with his father and uncle, the two famous producers, and helps in expanding the music and film empire.

As of today, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has shown the market value of Tips Industries to be Rs 8,533.40 crore. The company has reached this massive height in the last fifty years after beginning in a small shop in Mumbai’s Lamington Road in 1975. As of 2024, Tips Industries had touched more than Rs 10,500 crore in market capitalisation. He might not be a big filmstar, but Girish has contributed to this massive success by fulfilling his responsibilities as COO taking the company to this height. His hard work and determination in the business sector has contributed to his immense worth.

Girish Kumar net worth

Girish Kumar might have given two average films, but his net worth is much more than some of the biggest personalities in Bollywood. Girish’s net worth is around Rs 2,164 crore, which is more than that of Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 400 crore), Ranveer Singh (Rs 245 crore), Varun Dhawan (Rs 380 crore), and Aamir Khan, whose net worth is around Rs 1,900 crore.