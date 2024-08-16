Meet actor who struggled to get work due to his looks, earned Rs 3500 as first pay; now charges Rs 100 crore per film

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actor who struggled to get work due to his looks, earned Rs 3500 as first pay; now charges Rs 100 crore per film

This actor, who once didn't get work due to his looks, has now become a superstar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor who struggled to get work due to his looks, earned Rs 3500 as first pay; now charges Rs 100 crore per film
Allu Arjun
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    While everyone sees the actors living a luxurious life, very few know about their initial struggles and how they made it to the top. One of the actors, who is now a superstar, once struggled to find work because of his looks. 

    The actor we are talking about was criticised for his looks in his debut film and even though the film was a hit, he couldn’t get more offers due to his looks. He is none other than Allu Arjun. 

    Allu Arjun is now a pan-India star. The actor enjoys a huge fan following not only in the Telugu film industry but also in the north. He is the son of Allu Aravind, a well-known producer in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun completed his schooling at St. Patrick's School in Chennai and later pursued a degree in Psychology at MSR College, Hyderabad. 

    After completing his studies, the actor worked as an animator/designer and for that work, he earned Rs 3500 as his first salary. However, he left the job for acting and made his debut with the film Gangotri in 2003, directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

    The film though became a success at the box office, the actor didn’t get work because of his looks. He revealed in an interview, “Gangotri was a hit but as I didn’t look good I didn’t get good film offers. Although the film was successful I felt like I had failed as an artist because I couldn’t make a significant impact on anyone. It felt like I went from 0 to low and I was a nobody.”

    However, he soon starred in Arya helmed by Sukumar which turned out to be a turning point in his career. Allu Arjun's career graph only went upwards from thereon. He delivered several blockbuster hits like Bunny, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others. He admitted in an interview that it was Sukumar who had changed his life and said, “If there is one person who has changed my life then surely it is Sukumar. Whether I had hits or flops Sukumar helped me find my path as an actor.”

    Soon after blockbusters and hits, he had established himself as the leading actor in Telugu cinema. However, with Pushpa: The Rise, the actor became a pan-India star. Now he reportedly charges Rs 100 crore per film and lives in a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad which is also reportedly worth Rs 100 crore. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2 which is set to release in theatres in December.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

    Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

    BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

    BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

    Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

    Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

    Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

    Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

    10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

    10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

    6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement