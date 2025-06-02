Despite the hype and high buzz around the film, the actor put up a price at its box office, considering the profit-sharing basis as fees, unfortunately, when the film bombed at the box office, it left him shaken.

Bollywood has some of the highest-profile actors who have now switched to profit-sharing dynamics, as their fees are decided based on the movie’s fate. Yes, most of the actors, and directors have often given up their fees for their hard work but it paid nothing. Today, we are talking about an actor who has reportedly carefree attitude toward money, rather immersed in the creative aspect. He once forgone his entire fee for a movie, which was a Hollywood remake released in 2022. Despite the hype and high buzz around the film, it tanked at the box office, and the actor has put a price on its box office, considering the profit-sharing basis as fees. Unfortunately, the actor was left shaken when it bombed at the box office. The actor is none other than Aamir Khan, and the movie is a high-profile disaster Laal Singh Chaddha.

During the promotion of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor opened up about his ordeal with Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure. In the latest media interaction, he admitted that he goes into a ‘sort of depression’ when his movies don’t work. “When my films don't work, I feel sad. Filmmaking is tough, and sometimes things don't go as planned. In Laal Singh Chaddha, my performance was a bit too high, and it didn't work as well as Tom Hanks' version. When my films fail, I go into a sort of depression for two to three weeks. Then, I sit with my team, analyze what went wrong, and learn from it. I really value my failures because they push me to do better," the actor told ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 event.

Even recently, Aamir Khan’s Chartered Accountant Bimal Parekh revealed that they pioneered a profit-sharing model for the actor, where he took no upfront fee. Aamir disclosed that he didn’t earn a penny from Laal Singh Chaddha, due to his no-fees policy, a strategy initially recommended by his chartered accountant. Though the studio Viacom 18, earned profits, Aamir’s earnings were negligible. “I get my fees from profit ... If the film does not get profit then I do not get my fees, like it happened during Lal Singh Chaddha. We are all making bad films. I cannot name any one person, we are all making mistakes somewhere which are not visible ... Look at my last film Lal Singh Chaddha, it did not work and I felt very bad, I still feel sad. I think no one can stop a good film from becoming a hit, but a boring story becomes a flop,” he was quoted as saying to the publication.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently geared up for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is another remake. Adapted from the Spanish film, Campeons, the film features him as a basketball coach. The film, also starring Genelia D’Souza, is set to release on June 20, 2025.