Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

This 64-year-old star is on ground coordinating relief work for Wayanad landslides and has donated Rs 3 crore as well

The superstars of India have opened up their purses and hearts for the survivors of the deadly landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad, which have claimed over 200 lives and caused crores in property damage. Many of the biggest stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries have pledged large monetary donations for the relief work with one Malayalam star leading from the front, pledging Rs 3 crore.

On Saturday, Malayalam cinema veteran Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached Wayanad in his Army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-struck region. "The devastation in Wayanad is a deep wound that will take time to heal. Every home lost and life disrupted is a personal tragedy," he wrote alongside a series of pictures from the ground on X. The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, also held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are the latest film personalities to make a donation to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala.

"Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature's fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. "Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!" the Padma Bhushan recipient wrote.

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun said he wanted to do his bit for the state which has always given him a lot of love. "I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala," the "Pushpa: The Rise" star wrote on X.

Previously, Tamil actors Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, Vikram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, and other Malayalam stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Tovino Thomas also donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). While Haasan donated Rs 25 lakh, Jyotika, Suriya, and Karthi together donated Rs 50 lakh. Mammootty donated Rs 20 lakh, Dulquer gave Rs 15 lakh and Tovino contributed Rs 25 lakh. Fahadh and Nazriya donated Rs 25 lakh.

The death toll from the catastrophic landslide, which hit the district in the early hours of July 30, has risen to 219, according to the state government.

With inputs from PTI

