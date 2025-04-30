Delhi Public School, a renowned institution in Delhi, has nurtured several Bollywood stars. Let's spotlight the talented actors who studied here and are now impressing audiences with their exceptional acting skills.

Randeep Hooda, a versatile Bollywood actor, has studied from Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Delhi, known for his diverse roles and impressive performances in various films, showcasing his talent and range.

Kriti Sanon, a popular Bollywood actress and model, is another talented alumna of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Delhi. She later pursued engineering before launching her successful acting career.

Nimrat Kaur, known for her roles in 'The Lunchbox' and 'Homeland,' is a Delhi Public School, Noida alumna. She's currently making headlines for her alleged relationship with Abhishek Bachchan.

Triptii Dimri, known for films like 'Bulbul' and 'Laila Majnu,' studied at Delhi Public School. Her role in 'Animal' boosted her popularity, making her a national crush.

Vinod Khanna, a Bollywood legend, was born in Peshawar, Pakistan, and later moved to Mumbai and then Delhi, where he attended Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, before pursuing his acting career.