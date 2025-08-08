Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 2nd richest Bollywood actress, who is 4 times richer than her husband, gave many superhit films, her net worth is Rs...

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global icon, has become the second richest star in Bollywood, only after Juhi Chawla. Her earnings are the results of her performance in major blockbusters in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 09:36 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai becomes second richest Bollywood star

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon who has mesmerised everyone equally with his enigmatic performances and charming looks. From being a ramp model to Miss World (1994), iconic actress and a global icon, Aishwarya’s journey has been thrilling and worthy of a movie on her life. She has completed 28 years in the Hindi cinema and is still the undisputed most beautiful actress. Her film career, endorsements, and various other projects and collaboration have made her the second richest actress in India.

What is Aishwarya Rai’s net worth?

According to a Forbes report, her total assets are worth Rs 900 crore, making her the second richest actress. For every film, the Devdas actress charges Rs 10 crore and Rs 6-7 crore for brand she endorses. Her hefty earnings are the result of her performance in major blockbusters in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Aishwarya’s filmography

Aishwarya started her career with the Tamil film, Iruvar in 1997. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and predominantly Hindi films. Her second film, Jeans, in 1998, which was a high-profile Tamil film, was submitted as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. Some of her biggest hits include Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodha Akbar, Jazba, Dhoom 2, Guzarish, Guru and more. Aishwarya reportedly refused Mr and Mrs Smith opposite Brad Pitt and Hancock with Will Smith due to kissing and intimate scenes, which she was uncomfortable with.

For a long time she has stayed away from movies and was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. Her last Hindi release was Fanney Khan (2018). Talking about her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth, it is reported to be USD 250 million, and charges between Rs 5-10 crore per film. Abhishek completed 25 years in Bollywood in 2025 whose first film was Refugee, released in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aishwarya is 51 years old and will turn 52 on 1, November, 2025. Abhishek Bachchan is 49 years old and will turn 50 next year on 5, February, 2026.

Who is the richest Bollywood actress?

Juhi Chawla is India’s richest actress with a Rs 4,600 crore empire despite having no recent movie hits. Her net worth includes smart investments, IPL ownership and a luxury lifestyle that beats even the biggest names today. 

