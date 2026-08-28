Meet 18-Year-Old Hrehaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's son debuts in music; Suzanne Khan, Saba Azad and Rakesh Roshan react | Watch

Hrithik Roshan's 18-year-old son Hrehaan debuted as singer-guitarist with single 'This Heavenly Place' on Aug 28, earning praise from family.

Hrehaan has entered the music industry as an independent artist. He has worked as a singer-songwriter and guitarist for his debut track. The music video features him in a black-and-white acoustic setup, singing and playing the guitar. The single was released on Friday and marks the start of his musical journey.

Hrithik's reaction

Hrithik Roshan acknowledged his pride and posted the music video on social media. "You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much," he wrote. It gives me courage. Suzanne Khan, Hrehaan's mother, also commemorated the occasion. She commented, "So overwhelmed, love you beyond anytime."

Actor-singer Saba Azad, Hrithik's girlfriend, praised him and said, "So so beautiful, Ray. So proud of you."Rakesh Roshan, the grandpa of Hrehaan and a filmmaker, wrote, "Ray, so proud of you, keep soaring."In response, his relative Pashmina Roshan responded, "Beautiful! Congratulations, Ray."

Hrehaan Roshan carries forward family's musical legacy

The Roshan family's long-standing relationship with music is continued with Hrehaan's debut. Roshan Lal Nagrath, also known as Roshan, was a well-known music director and esraj performer in Hindi films. His great-uncle Rajesh Roshan, a composer of popular music, continued the tradition. Rajesh Roshan became known for films like Kunwara Baap and Julie and later composed for many Hindi films.

He also composed the music for Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Now that Hrehaan is pursuing a career in music as a guitarist and singer-songwriter, the family's musical bond transfers to the following generation.

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About the song

Sudan is the producer of the single "This Heavenly Place." The song's A&R is singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari. Fans and relatives have responded well to the song, which is currently accessible on music platforms.