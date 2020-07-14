Meera Mitun threatens legal action against Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay; asks PM Modi to 'destroy' Tamil Nadu

After threatening Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, and other Kollywood celebs, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Meera Mitun said that Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have defamed her and that she will take legal action against them. She also said that since Kollywood has ignored her, she is now in Hollywood.

Check out her tweets here.

She tweeted about the same and said, "TN boycotted me, thanks for the same thats why am a supermodel now , opened nationally, internationally . Also kollywood against me, thats y am in bollywood & hollywood. But What I don't understand is Why is TN still behind my ass, talking(harassing)about me is their only Job ?! TN for tamilians, hindus i supppse, but malaylis, christians have dominated , doing injustice to a tamilian woman. But why are they still behind my ass ! Idk when my anger rages like kannagi who fired madurai, I would do the same to TN ! @narendramodi Destroy TN ! TN is dying, save all ur ass. My ass is in a luxurious safest place living the best of my life. @rajinikanth (kannada ) @actorvijay ( Christian ) are doing the best to defame me ?! I won't hesitate to take it legally on cyberbullying Woman harassment Act ! God is watching ??️"

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe, which also stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role while Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of Master, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.