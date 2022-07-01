Meena Sagar reacts to ‘false information’ being spread around husband Vidyasagar’s death

Ramesh Bala/Twitter

Vidyasagar, the popular actress Meena's spouse, died on Monday after suffering from a serious lung ailment. According to reports, Vidyasagar passed away while being treated for an infection at a private hospital in Chennai for a few months. Vidyasagar already had lung problems, and the recent Covid infection made things much worse for him. Meena had a daughter named Nainika after she wed businessman Vidyasagar in 2009.



Now taking to Instagram, Meena has penned an emotional note, which reads, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter. During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You, Meena Sagar.”

Vidyasagar's demise has sent a shockwave across the nation, and several netizens, Meena's co-stars have griefed over Meena's loss. Veteran star Sarath Kumar expressed his grief to the bereaved family. He tweeted, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace."

Meena started her movie career at an early age, and she was quite popular as a child artist. Later, she took the role of leading lady in the 90s to 2000s. Meena has worked in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. She has worked with all the superstars of South cinema. After 2010, Meena started playing her age, but she maintained to retain her position as a leading performer. Her recent hits include Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2. Meena was last seen in the Telugu film Son of India. Nainika also followed her mother's footsteps and started her career as a child artist. Nainika is popularly known for playing Thalapathy Vijay's daughter in Theri.