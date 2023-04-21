Search icon
MC Stan has a fanboy moment as he bowls to Sachin Tendulkar, fans call it ‘epic moment’

MC Stan impresses fans as he bowls to Sachin Tendulkar in a new video. Fans cherish the moment, calls it an 'epic moment'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

MC Stan-Sachin Tendulkar

MC Stan became a household name after he won the title of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The rapper enjoys a huge fan following and was seen attending various parties and making bonds with new people after Bigg Boss. Recently, the rapper was seen playing cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and fans can’t get enough of him.

On Thursday, MC Stan took to his Twitter and posted a video wherein he can be seen playing cricket with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The rapper was seen bowling in an all-black outfit and completed his look with black glasses. While on the batting side was Sachin Tendulkar who wore a simple red shirt and cream trousers. He later also posted photos with the cricketer and captioned them, “Baalin wit the Legend @sachintendulkar. God of cricket. So grateful. Haq se.”

28e19be1-2af7-45a4-a05a-c5a8d3517f89

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MC STΔN (@m___c___stan)

MC Stan’s fans made the video viral on social media and one of the fans tweeted, “MC Stan With Sachin Tendulkar GOAT x GOD. Two Legends In Their Respective Field.” Another fan tweeted, “Amazing to see #MCStan with Master Blaster Sachin.” Another tweet read, “What a moment. mad love for both the legends.” Fans also showed their excitement in the comment section and wrote, “God of rap with God of cricket.” Another comment read, “This is so cool.”

Recently, Tennis star Sania Mirza gifted expensive gifts to MC Stan, and showing his gratitude the rapper thanked her by sharing the photos on his Instagram. Sania Mirza gifted his Balenciaga sunglasses which costs Rs 30000 and a pair of Nike shoes which costs Rs 91000. The rapper shared the photos and wrote, “Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line, "Tera ghar jayega isme!!”

A few days after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan announced his India Tour Basti Ka Hasti which is scheduled to end on May 7. The rapper has by far covered Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore, while the rest of the tour will se his performance in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi. 

Read Watch: MC Stan stops Hyderabad concert midway, warns fans creating ruckus

 

