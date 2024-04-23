MC Sqaure talks about composing Chirmathi for Coke Studio Bharat: 'It is very close to my heart' | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation, MC Square talks about his new song for Coke Studio Bharat, titled Chirmathi

Indian hip-hop artiste MC Sqaure, who rose to fame with his stint on the reality rap show Hustle 2.0, recently composed a new song along with Mohito for Coke Studio Bharat, titled Chiramathi, which is a musical tribute to Haryana's empowered daughters.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, MC Square talked about his new song, shared the message he wants to give through his song Chiramathi, and talked about the inspiration behind the soul-stirring Haryanvi composition that captures the essence of every girl's quest for self-discovery and empowerment.

Talking about the inspiration behind the composition, MC Sqaure said, "The story in the song has perspectives. Chirmathi means 'chulbuli' (bubbly). So this song is the story of a girl or if you go through the lyrics carefully, you'll realise that it's not only the story of an individual but of every girl or boy. We made the story in our hearts but kept it open-ended in terms of perspectives."

MC Sqaure shared getting amazing response to the song and said, "This song is very close to my heart. I have talked about things, I haven't ever talked about. People are resonating with the song and it's nice to know that people are relating to it."

MC Square reflected on making a song for Coke Studio and said, "I was a fan of Coke Studio since my childhood. Piyush Mishra is one of the best, favourite writers and narrators. I like his song Ghar a lot. We have been listening to Coke Studio for a long. I won't even call it a milestone, but I could never imagine that I would make a song for Coke Studio and when it happened I was content."

Sharing the message he wants to give to his fans through this song, the rapper and singer said, "I want to say that these are all phases, but don't hide your emotions. If life goes on straight, then there will be no fun, so some ups and downs are bound to happen. You should recall your childhood memories sometimes and if these memories will stay, only then can a Human being stay a human being, or else, they'll get worse."

MC Square further recalled his journey from being a middle-class boy to becoming a star and revealed that he misses the old days. "This journey was not difficult but rather fun. I honestly had more fun back then before getting famous. I miss those days more. I come from a middle-class family, so I don't have the habit of traveling from here to there. So this thing is new for me and I get less time to spend with my family and friends. So that time was best which people call struggle. But I believe that was a learning and was the best time of life."

Led by creative architect Ankur Tewari, the stellar team of Coke Studio Bharat's second season includes renowned lyricists Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir, alongside award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh. Meanwhile, Chirmathi is available to tune in on Coke Studio Bharat's YouTube channel.

