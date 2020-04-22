'Maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning': Hitesh Sonik rubbishes separation rumours with Sunidhi Chauhan amid lockdown

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and music composer Hitesh Sonik tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy named Tegh in 2018. From the past few days, there have been reports making the rounds that all's not well between the couple and their marriage has hit a rough patch. The rumours started surfacing amid lockdown and it was also said that they have been living separately for a while. Even when Bombay Times asked Sunidhi about it, she replied, "No comments".

However, Hitesh clarified that everything is fine between them and they are living under the same roof. The composer told the daily, "It’s not true. Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it."

Hitesh went on to say, "We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced."

The separation rumours came about when Spotboye reported that problems raised between Sunidhi and Hitesh after their trip to Goa with his friends.

Earlier while embracing motherhood, Sunidhi had said, "Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself."