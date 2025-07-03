Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, other Pakistani stars' social media accounts banned in India again? Here's what we know

The Instagram accounts of the Pakistani celebrities read, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities, including Mawra Hocane, Sanish Taimoor and Yumna Zaidi, which were blocked following the Pahalgam terror attack, had reappeared and became accessible in India. In the latest development, their accounts have been banned once again in the country; however, the government hasn’t issued any official order. The Instagram accounts of the Pakistani celebrities now read, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Why have Pakistani celebrities been banned in India again?

In May, the social media accounts of all Pakistani celebrities were blocked in India, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. However, netizens noticed the accounts of Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and other celebs’ accounts were accessible in the country again in July. Even the Pakistani news media outlets, including ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo and Hum TV, among others, were visible in India again. In addition, the YouTube channels of former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, and Rashid Latif also appeared again in India. However, on Thursday morning, the accounts were found to be blocked again.



When did the Indian government ban Pakistani celebrities?

On May 8, the government had blocked access to Pakistani content and celebrities in any form possible after the Pahalgam terror attack. It made 16 Pakistan-linked YouTube channels, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, inaccessible in the country. The authorities issued an advisory to all OTT platforms and digital streaming services to remove any content in the form of films, music, podcasts and web series, among others, originating from Pakistan. Following this, Indian film bodies also decided to ban further collaborations with Pakistani artists in any form.



