'Master' Day 1 Box Office collections: Thalapathy Vijay's film is a monstrous blockbuster despite limited occupancy

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master has stormed the Box Office even with just 50 percent occupancy in theatres. The film that was released on January 13, 2021, is extensively cashing in because of the festive fervour of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal.

Famous South film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the figures of the film's earnings on his Twitter.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and shared the international figures of the movie. He wrote, "#Master hits it out of the park... Flying start at key international markets. *Day 1* biz...

Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [₹ 1.61 cr]

Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [₹ 29.84 lakhs]

Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. Strong start, despite limited screens. @comScore #MasterFilm #MasterPongal."

According to Box Office India, Master recorded an extraordinary opening day number in Tamil Nadu with collections in the range of 20-21 crore net which is the second-highest opening ever in Tamil Nadu behind 'Sarkar' which was released on a national holiday.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film opens tomorrow which will get a bigger release across all circuits but it's not going to get the same response as the Tamil version, it is expected. Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema. 'Master' is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Ramya Subramanian amongst others.