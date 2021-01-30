'Master' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's film inching closer to Rs 250-crore mark

While this might not come as a surprise for many but Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Master' is inching closer to the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide at the box office, making it the first blockbuster hit of 2021 in India.

As per reports, the film has approximately collected Rs 239 crore across the globe in just 17 days of its release on January 13.

However, reports suggest that Master's victorious run at the theatres might come to an end next week as the film is now available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film was apparently sold for a record price, amounting to Rs 15 crore as per reports, to the OTT platform for early streaming.

Apparently, the OTT platform relaxed its rules for early streaming of 'Master' after the film got a tremendous response from audiences globally.

For the unversed, the streaming giant usually has a 50-day window for films. That means, a film only hits the OTT platform after it has completed 50-days of theatrical run. With 'Master', however, that isn't the case.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the film has revived the theatre business. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the film has been performing extremely well in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and Kerala, as well. As per reports, in Telugu speaking states, the film has scored Rs 28.2 crore while it earned over Rs 12,7 crore in Kerala.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist in 'Master' opened up about the film's OTT release.

"It is not a new story but the representation changes. Master is like a fight between angel and demon, and that's what makes it interesting to watch the movie.," Vijay Sethupati said according to a report in KoiMoi.

He also added, "There is a big fight between an angel and a demon, and I hope that the OTT audience enjoys it. It doesn't matter how many times we narrate the same story; there is always an interest to watch such stories on screen. This will entertain the audience, whether it’s OTT or theatre."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Master' stars an ensemble cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Poovaiyar and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.