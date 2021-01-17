'Master' box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethuathi starrer crosses 100-crore mark

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethuathi starrer 'Master' has been ruling the box office since its release in the theatres on January 13, extensively cashing in on the festive holidays of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal.

Even with just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, the film reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days, grossing over Rs 50-crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted: "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

As far as the film's Day 4 Box Office collections are concerned, the film continued it's winning streak and in Chennai, managed to rake in over a crore on Saturday, taking the film's total collection in the city to Rs 4.39 crore.

Film trade analyst Kaushik LM shared on Twitter, "#Master continues the 1 CR+ streak in Chennai city, for the 4th successive day. Saturday – 1.06 CR 4-days total Chennai city gross is 4.39 CR #MasterPongal."

Andhra Box Office Twitter handle, Telugu states Day 4 collection stands at a 150% recovery. The tweet reads, "Master Telugu States Day 4 posted a share of around 1.5 Cr and Total crossed 10.35 Cr Share. Super Hit and towards blockbuster (150% recovery) (sic)."

For Day 4, as per Box Office India, "Master has grossed around 2.50 crore net plus in all formats across the Hindi belts in four days with over 50% contribution from Mumbai circuit and around 25% from Delhi / UP."

Giving an insight into the film's day-wise business in Australia, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Master continues its dream run in #Australia... Breaches half-million mark, which is exceptional... Day-wise biz...Wed A$ 283,517, Thu A$ 96,271, Fri A$ 107,672, Sat A$ 123,080, Total: A$ 610,540 [â‚¹ 3.44 cr] @comScore (sic)."

Earlier, Box Office India reported that Master trumped over Hollywood movies released in UAE. The film, which released on Wednesday, witnessed a 50% jump on Friday in UAE.

In two days and preview shows, Master minted about $1.4 million in UAE. This is not included with the rest of the Gulf countries. Master showed better response than Hollywood movies namely Wonder Woman, Tenet, Mulan and Vanguard.

Check it out in detail below:

On January 14, 2021, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Master hits it out of the park... Flying starts at key international markets. Day 1 biz...Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [â‚¹ 1.61 cr]Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [â‚¹ 29.84 lakhs]Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. A strong start, despite limited screens.#MasterFilm #MasterPongal."

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of the film was announced on Saturday.

Casting for the Hindi adaptation is expected to begin soon. Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #HINDI REMAKE... #Master - starring #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi - will now be remade in #Hindi... Endemol Shine India, Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and 7 Screen Studio will produce the #Hindi adaptation... Casting for #Hindi remake will commence soon."

Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Xavier Britto, SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music for Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This is Thalapathy Vijay's 64th film and first huge Tamil film to hit the big screens amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this film, theatres re-opened in several parts of the country much to the excitement of the fans.