'Master' actress Malavika Mohanan reacts to her fake photo, asks fans to report it

Actress Malavika Mohanan reacted to her fake vulgar picture that has been making the rounds on social media. Malavika posted the original picture on her Twitter and criticised the circulation of the fake picture among the media without verification. The caption says, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report."

Check out Malavika's post

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf February 2, 2022

Several Malavika fans criticised the photoshopped picture and questioned how a media portal could carry it without fact-checking. Malavika Mohanan has predominantly worked in Malayalam films. She made her debut in Bollywood with 'Beyond The Clouds,' and in Tamil with Rajinikanth's 'Petta.' Malavika is known for keeping honest opinions and sharing them without any hesitation. Back in 2020, Malavika Mohanan recalled an incident when she faced racism at her friend's house. She pointed out the 'casual racism' and how it needs introspection before it becomes 'global racism' and ends up killing people.

Malavika remembered, “When I was 14 yrs old, one of my closest friends at that point told me that his mother never let him drink tea because she had this weird belief that drinking tea darkened ones’ skin complexion, and when he asked for tea once she told him (referring to me) “If you drink tea, you will become dark like her”. He was a fair Maharashtrian boy and I was a wheat-ish skinned Malayalee girl. The complexion dissimilarity we had had never even occurred to me up until that point. This left me perplexed because it was the first time somebody had made a comment like that with a mean undertone about my skin colour.”