'Master' actor Thalapathy Vijay pays tribute to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's demise still feels unreal to many of his fans. The actor fans were shattered when they heard the news of his sudden death in October 2021. Puneeth who was fondly called Appu died due to cardiac arrest, and he was laid to rest near his father, Rajkumar's memorial in Kanteerava Studio. Many celebs or commoners visit the memorial pay respect to the departed soul, and 'Master' actor Thalapathy Vijay has also visited the memorial.

Check out Vijay at Puneeth's memorial

Several videos and images of Vijay have gone viral on social media. In these images we see Vijay offering flowers and joining hands before Puneeth's portrait.

Vijay also met Rajkumar's family and showed condolence. Before Vijay, other actors like Ram Charan, Vishal, Suriya, Sivakarthileyan, and Allu Arjun have visited the memorial to remember the power star.

The Kannada star fans are bestowed with a treat of his upcoming film 'James.' The late actor will soon be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer, and the trailer has got a thunderous response. The film's poster was unveiled on this year's Republic Day and the director of the film Chethan Kumar said that they chose Republic Day to reveal this look as it shows Puneeth sir in the army uniform. This will also mark their first step towards sharing more details and material from the film for fans."

'James' will release on the deceased actor's birthday, 17 March. Chethan had discussed the release with the team, and they were convinced to bring the movie in March. Kumar added that they had had this conversation about releasing the film on his birthday a couple of times with Puneeth since it was also a Thursday, and it is considered auspicious. The team are now working towards fulfilling that promise and this reveal of his army officer look is the first step towards that."