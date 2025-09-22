Massive fight erupts at Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba concert in Noida, women hit each other, pull hair: Shocking video goes viral

Aditya Rikhari’s Noida concert turned chaotic when two girls and a woman got into a shocking brawl mid-performance, leaving the crowd and social media stunned.

Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari’s recent concert in Noida turned unexpectedly dramatic when a violent fight broke out in the middle of the crowd, disrupting the otherwise musical evening. The incident, which unfolded at the International Trade Expo Centre on Saturday, quickly went viral after videos surfaced online.

As Aditya performed on stage, two young girls suddenly engaged in a heated altercation with another woman. What began as a scuffle soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight, shocking both the audience and social media users who later watched the viral clip.

In the video, one girl can be seen repeatedly striking the woman while the other initially tries to intervene. However, moments later, she too joins in the assault. The situation quickly spiraled out of control before the surrounding crowd stepped in to separate the three.

Although the reason behind the brawl remains unknown, the fight briefly disrupted the live set. Despite the chaos, Aditya resumed his performance once the situation was brought under control.

The bizarre incident has since become a talking point online. While many netizens expressed shock over the fight, others turned the situation into a source of memes and jokes. One user commented, “I really really really wanna know the reason,” while another quipped, “Sahiba got no chill.”