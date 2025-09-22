Massive fight erupts at Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba concert in Noida, women hit each other, pull hair: Shocking video goes viral

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders
How to Build Fraud-Resistant Banking Systems? Rushikesh Deshpande on CIAM Architecture That Stops Cyber Threats
Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies
UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details
Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'
OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT
Aditya Rikhari’s Noida concert turned chaotic when two girls and a woman got into a shocking brawl mid-performance, leaving the crowd and social media stunned.
Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari’s recent concert in Noida turned unexpectedly dramatic when a violent fight broke out in the middle of the crowd, disrupting the otherwise musical evening. The incident, which unfolded at the International Trade Expo Centre on Saturday, quickly went viral after videos surfaced online.
As Aditya performed on stage, two young girls suddenly engaged in a heated altercation with another woman. What began as a scuffle soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight, shocking both the audience and social media users who later watched the viral clip.
In the video, one girl can be seen repeatedly striking the woman while the other initially tries to intervene. However, moments later, she too joins in the assault. The situation quickly spiraled out of control before the surrounding crowd stepped in to separate the three.
Although the reason behind the brawl remains unknown, the fight briefly disrupted the live set. Despite the chaos, Aditya resumed his performance once the situation was brought under control.
The bizarre incident has since become a talking point online. While many netizens expressed shock over the fight, others turned the situation into a source of memes and jokes. One user commented, “I really really really wanna know the reason,” while another quipped, “Sahiba got no chill.”