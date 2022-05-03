Masood Wahab finds his calling in helping others gain access to safe drinking water

Privilege is a responsibility. However, most of us don’t see it that way. For many, these two experiences are worlds apart, with no meeting ground in between whatsoever. Many use their privileges to create a barrier between their reality and those less fortunate than themselves. But some wish to bridge the gap. Canadian realtor and philanthropist Masood Wahab, who runs the charitable organization Mission 1 World, believes that through his missions to clean drinking water sources and by helping the homeless, he can make a difference. Here’s an insight into his vision at Mission 1 World.

‘Mission Clean Water’

Water is among the primary sources of living. And many of us no longer live in a world where water sources are either threatened by predators or unhygienic surroundings. The ease with which we get clean and healthy water out of our taps can make us think that to be the case for the rest of the world as well. Unfortunately, that’s not true.

Masood shares, “Water is precious. We are made of it and need it to sustain our life. But it can become destructive when it’s the breeding ground of harmful bacteria and other pathogens. Unfortunately, in remote villages of Pakistan, 33% of the deaths are caused by drinking unsafe water for human consumption, as only 20% of the population has access to clean water facilities.

Through our Mission Purify, we target schools, hospitals, orphanages, and the local population to provide purification systems to eradicate this major humanitarian crisis. Our other mission, Mission H2O, aims at building wells in rural Pakistan where water is scarce, and villages/communities often resort to drinking unsafe water resulting in deterioration of health over time.”

‘Save the Homeless’

Apart from bringing safe water to rural villages and communities in Pakistan, Mission 1 World also wants to help the homeless. It’s hard to imagine what being homeless is like, if you have a roof over your head. However, no matter which country you live in, you must be privy to the plight of the homeless, especially in the dead of night.

Masood’s Mission Sleep hopes to bring some respite to these resilient but underprivileged individuals. He says, “We deliver pillows, blankets, mattresses to people living on the streets who have little else to rely on, especially during winters.”

(Sponsored Feature)