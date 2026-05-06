Maskara: Imtiaz Ali captures innocence of Vedang Raina, Sharvari in 'soulful' melody of Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga releases its new romantic track Maskara, sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, capturing playful young love through A. R. Rahman’s music ahead of the film’s June 12, 2026 release.

The latest song from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. Sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, ‘Maskara’ celebrates the precious feeling of budding young love. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.

Song out:

Following the tremendous response to the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga’s and its first track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali turns up the romance with a breezy, feel-good melody that embodies the ‘Mischief of Romance’- ‘Maskara’!

This song captures love in its most playful and unfiltered form. It highlights the attitude that young lovers give to each other, which was the same in the past as it is in the present. It is about the precious feeling of budding young love. It captures the flutter, the hesitation, and the playful thrill of emotions that are felt but not spoken. For Jiya (Sharvari’s character), it’s all sparkle and mischief - she dances through the feeling, teasing it, turning her butterflies into something bold and fun. For Keenu (Vedang’s character), it is soft, honest and vulnerable, as he quietly understands what she is playfully hiding. It’s love, expressed in two ways: hers, bright and fearless on the surface; his, gentle and real underneath. And, somewhere between all of that, the real story lingers two hearts already in sync, just waiting for courage to catch up.

Sung by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh, Irshad Kamil’s evocative words are brought to life in this song by the maestro A. R. Rahman’s soulful composition.

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Vedang Raina shares:

"Maskara’ is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way, not just as an actor, but through music. There’s a raw innocence in what Keenu feels and singing it made those emotions even more intimate and real for me. Recording with A. R. Rahman sir was surreal; his process pushes you to explore depths you didn’t know existed. And to be part of Imtiaz Ali sir’s world, where every emotion feels so lived-in, made this journey truly unforgettable.”

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Nilanjana Ghosh adds:

“Recording this song under Rahman Sir’s guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. His quiet brilliance and attention to every emotion and note taught me so much in such a little time. Eternally honoured and blessed. The song itself feels very pure and honest to me, almost like it has a peppy life of its own. I was simply fortunate to be present in a moment shaped by such grace, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.