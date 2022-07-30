Search icon
Masaba Masaba season 2: Kartik Aryan’s hilarious cameo impresses audience, watch video

The first season of Masaba Masaba, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, was influenced by actual events in Masaba Gupta and Neena's lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan turns Doctor K in the second season of Masaba Masaba. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is seen referring to the actor as tall, handsome, hot, and sexy as Kartik brings his charm and levity to the scene while also portraying himself and a character named Doctor K. The actor makes a special appearance in the opening scene of the show that launches its new season.

The first season of Masaba Masaba, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, was influenced by actual events in Masaba Gupta and Neena's lives. The pair is returning for season two of Masaba Masaba, providing a glimpse into their lives with the audience in the Sonam Nair-directed programme, which also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, and Kusha Kapila.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an interview with Mid-day, Neena recalled attempting to obstruct Masaba's acting career and serving as her "biggest critic.".

Neena said, “When I saw the first season, I was surprised. I am Masaba’s biggest critic. She gets upset because I always criticise her, but that’s the role of a mother. But, I was so impressed with her work that I said sorry to her for not letting her act. She has a lot of potential as an actor.”

 

With Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled follow-up, and an ambitious feature with Kabir Khan that was recently revealed, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting schedule ahead of him in addition to this rare cameo in Masaba Masaba Season 2.

 

