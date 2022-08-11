Marketing Expert Janak Bhanushali Creates Waves In The Film Industry As He Turns Producer

Content is the king. The fact has literally established itself like never before in the past few years. Despite that, there are so many challenges to consistently create great content the film industry needs to overcome. Janak Bhanushali, a famous marketing expert has now dived into production to solve the problem.

Janak is the CEO of a reputed film marketing company HiFi Mad. He has been in the industry for more than 20 years and has successfully executed marketing campaigns for 900 movies and around 3000 songs.

Now as he turns producer, Janak plans to create memorable content along with fresh and genuine talent. Sharing his excitement about his new endeavor, Janak says, "I have always chosen challenges that are tough to execute, and being a producer is one such job. I am now looking at being the person who produces or chooses to produce content that is good, and something that stays with people for years,"

"After seeing so much content being created, I feel the right talent should get their due. I along with my brand, HiFi Mad, will look for people and content that would be cherished for years as a timeless piece," he adds.

In the past, Janak Bhanushali has worked with several big celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, and more. He has also built a wide network of micro and macro influencers and has given exposure to various such influencers by producing content that brings high engagement.

Now as he turns producer, he plans to do this on a bigger level. "I chose this role to give more chances to upcoming talent than the ones who are already established. Exposure only helps the youth and the well-deserved influencers to do better. And I feel long-term good content creation is the need of the hour. I want to create something that adds value to everything and stays for a long time in the hearts of people." he says.

